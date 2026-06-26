Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sveafastigheter AB (publ)

Sveafastigheter AB (publ), Reg. No. 559449-4329 ("Sveafastigheter"), today, on 26 June 2026, held its Extraordinary General Meeting. The complete proposals have been included in the notice and in the Nomination Committee's motivated statement that have been previously published and are available on Sveafastigheter's website, www.sveafastigheter.se. Among others, the following resolutions were passed.

Approval of the merger plan

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the merger plan, dated 18 May 2026, which has been jointly adopted by the Boards of Directors of Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo Sverige AB ("KlaraBo"). For more information about the merger, please refer to the information document published on Sveafastigheter's website.

Amendment of the articles of association

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal and in order to adapt the articles of association for completion of the merger, to amend the articles of association whereby a new class of shares, Class A shares, will be introduced and existing ordinary shares will henceforth be named Class B shares. No Class C shares have been issued and may, under the new articles of association, not be issued.

Issue of new shares as merger consideration

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals, to issue a maximum of 20,004,545 Class A shares and a maximum of 85,496,012 Class B shares in Sveafastigheter as merger consideration. The shareholders registered in the share register of KlaraBo on the date of the final registration of the merger with the Swedish Companies Registration Office will be entitled to receive merger consideration, in accordance with the terms set out in the merger plan.

Board of Directors etc.

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members, with no deputy members. In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Peter Wågström, Christer Nerlich and Jens-Fredrik Jalland were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and Lennart Sten, Sophia Mattsson-Linnala and Andreas Morfiadakis were elected as new members of the Board of Directors, with Lennart Sten as chairperson of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that board remuneration, including remuneration for work in respect of committees, shall be SEK 1,000,000 for the chairperson of the Board of Directors and SEK 500,000 for each of the other members elected by the General Meeting. For work on the Audit Committee, the remuneration shall remain unchanged with an amount of SEK 100,000 to the chairperson of the Audit Committee and SEK 70,000 to the other members.

The resolutions regarding the number of board members, the election of board members and the election of the chairperson of the Board of Directors, as well as remuneration, are subject to the Swedish Companies Registration Office's final registration of the merger between Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo (the "Completion"). The board remuneration set out above relates to remuneration for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2026 to the Annual General Meeting 2027 and shall be paid pro rata for the period from the Completion to the Annual General Meeting 2027. Board fees resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2026 shall be paid pro rata for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2026 up to and including the Completion.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:15 CEST on 26 June 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.