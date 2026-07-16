Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GEL | ISIN: SE0022243812 | Ticker-Symbol: 008
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 09:55
2,645 Euro
-2,76 % -0,075
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter's interim report January-June 2026

An even stronger Sveafastigheter is taking shape
"The second quarter was characterised by the transformative transaction that takes Sveafastigheter into its next phase. The merger with KlaraBo is about far more than increased scale. Through a larger share of cash flow-generating assets, significant operational and financial synergies, and a strengthened financial profile, a company is being created with substantially better conditions to increase profit from property management per share, strengthen dividend capacity and create long-term shareholder value," says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

April-June 2026

  • Rental income increased by 6.5 percent and amounted to SEK 408m (383). For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 4.4 percent.
  • Net operating income increased by 7.1 percent and amounted to SEK 264m (246). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 3.2 percent.
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 110m (97), corresponding to SEK 0.56 (0.49) per share.
  • Value changes in properties amounted to SEK 33m (-137).
  • Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -26m (-155), corresponding to SEK -0.13 (-0.78) per share.

January-June 2026

  • Rental income increased by 6.2 percent and amounted to SEK 806m (759). For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 4.7 percent.
  • Net operating income increased by 6.3 percent and amounted to SEK 466m (438). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 3.5 percent.
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 172m (157), corresponding to SEK 0.87 (0.79) per share.
  • Value changes in properties amounted to SEK 181m (-209).
  • Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 251m (-117), corresponding to SEK 1.26 (-0.58) per share.

Significant events during the quarter

  • The Solhusen residential development project in Nacka was divested. The project comprises 147 rental apartments, including 30 senior apartments. The agreed property value amounted to SEK 438m, before deduction of deferred tax, and is in line with the latest external valuation. Total investment in the project amounted to SEK 354m, corresponding to a project margin of 24 percent.
  • A merger between Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo was initiated, whereby Sveafastigheter will absorb KlaraBo. The transaction will create a larger residential real estate company with a higher share of cash flow-generating assets, significant operational and financial synergies, and a strengthened financial profile. Overall, the merger is expected to provide improved conditions for increased income from property management per share, enhanced dividend capacity and long-term shareholder value. The merger plan was adopted by the boards of directors of both companies in May and approved by the extraordinary general meetings of both companies on 26 June. At Sveafastigheter's extraordinary general meeting, a new board of directors was elected, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's final registration of the merger, which is expected to take place in September 2026.
  • Sveafastigheter was placed on Rating Watch Positive by Fitch Ratings in connection with the merger with KlaraBo. An upgrade to 'BBB' may be considered following completion of the merger and a further extension of the Company's average debt maturity to four years.
  • Construction commenced on 127 apartments in the Hedvig residential development project at Spånga station. The project is being developed to achieve Miljöbyggnad Silver certification.

Significant events after the quarter

  • After the quarter ended, agreements were signed for the divestment of the new development projects Gamla Landsvägen in Nacka and Hedvig in Spånga. The projects comprise a total of 214 apartments. The total agreed property value amounts to SEK 727m, before deduction of deferred tax. Total investment is estimated at SEK 570m, corresponding to a project margin of 28 percent. The projects are expected to be handed over during the third quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter
Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.