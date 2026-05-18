Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter placed on Rating Watch Positive on Merger with KlaraBo

Fitch Ratings has placed Sveafastigheter's 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured debt rating on Rating Watch Positive.

The action follows Sveafastigheter's plans to merge with KlaraBo in an all-equity transaction.

Fitch may resolve the Rating Watch Positive with an upgrade to 'BBB' once the merger is completed and further progress has been made in extending Sveafastigheter's average debt maturity to four years.

Fitch Ratings expects Sveafastigheter's financial profile to remain robust following the merger, given the all-equity transaction and the higher share of income-producing properties. The resolution of the Rating Watch could take more than six months.

For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.