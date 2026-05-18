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WKN: A3C8NC | ISIN: SE0010832287 | Ticker-Symbol: F5H
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:21
1,200 Euro
-0,33 % -0,004
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARABO SVERIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARABO SVERIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 08:50 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter placed on Rating Watch Positive on Merger with KlaraBo

Fitch Ratings has placed Sveafastigheter's 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured debt rating on Rating Watch Positive.
The action follows Sveafastigheter's plans to merge with KlaraBo in an all-equity transaction.

Fitch may resolve the Rating Watch Positive with an upgrade to 'BBB' once the merger is completed and further progress has been made in extending Sveafastigheter's average debt maturity to four years.

Fitch Ratings expects Sveafastigheter's financial profile to remain robust following the merger, given the all-equity transaction and the higher share of income-producing properties. The resolution of the Rating Watch could take more than six months.

For further information, please contact:
Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter
Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.