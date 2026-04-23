Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter's interim report January-March 2026

Realised project gains and enhanced financial flexibility

"Sveafastigheter continued to develop the Company over the quarter in line with its long-term strategy, with a focus on value-creating investments, active capital allocation and enhanced financial flexibility. During the quarter we initiated share buybacks and strengthened our financial position, and after the quarter ended project gains were realised - all important steps in our work to create long-term shareholder value.", says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

January-March 2026

Rental income increased by 6.0 percent and amounted to SEK 398m (376). For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 4.9 percent.

Net operating income increased by 5.3 percent and amounted to SEK 202m (192). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 3.9 percent.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 62m (60), corresponding to SEK 0.31 (0.30) per share.

Value changes in properties amounted to SEK 148m (-72).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 277m (39), corresponding to SEK 1.39 (0.19) per share.

Significant events during the quarter

A Euro Medium Term Note programme for a total of EUR 2bn was established, under which senior unsecured bonds amounting to EUR 300m were issued with a fixed coupon rate of 4.375 percent and five-year maturity.

The Company exercised its right to early redemption of the outstanding EUR 111m of senior unse cured bonds with a fixed coupon rate of 4.75 percent.

Building rights were awarded for two projects in Nacka: approximately 155 apartments in Orminge city and approximately 105 apartments in Älta city.

The Company was appointed anchor developer and obtained a land allocation for at least 10,000 GFA in Silokvarteren in central Västerås.

For the second year in a row, Sveafastigheter won the Kundkristallen award for the greatest improvement in the tenant service category.

During the period, the closing took place in the exchange transaction with KlaraBo with a total property value of SEK 2.1bn. The transaction included 1,231 apartments, of which Sveafastigheter acquired 656 apartments with an agreed value of SEK 1,031m and divested 575 apartments with an agreed value of SEK 1,103m.

Sveafastigheter's Board of Directors resolved to utilise the authorisation given by the 2025 Annual General Meeting to buy back its own shares. A total of 2,650,230 shares were repurchased during the quarter for a sum of SEK 96m.

Significant events after the quarter

After the quarter ended, an agreement was signed to divest the new development project Solhusen in Nacka. The project comprises 147 rental apartments and the agreed property value amounts to SEK 438m. Total investment in the project is estimated at SEK 354m, corresponding to a project margin of 24 percent. The project is expected to be completed and handed over during the second quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 07:30 CEST.