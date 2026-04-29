KlaraBo Sverige AB: Annual general meeting of KlaraBo Sverige AB

The annual general meeting (AGM) of KlaraBo Sverige AB was held on 29 April 2026. Complete information and documents regarding the AGM's decision can be found on the company's website, www.klarabo.se. All resolutions passed by the AGM are in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the company as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the previous financial year. The board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the same period.

Appropriation of the company's profit

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that a dividend for the financial year 2025 be paid in an amount of SEK 0.25 per share, a total of SEK 37,573,212.75 (dividends on own shares held by the Company have been excluded from the total amount). The record date will be May 4, 2026. The dividend is administered by Euroclear Sweden AB and is expected to be paid on the third banking day after the record date, i.e. on May 7, 2026. The remaining profits shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors

Lennart Sten, Anders Pettersson, Joacim Sjöberg, Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, Per Håkan Börjesson, Karin Gunnarsson and Ralph Mühlrad were re-elected as Board members. The AGM re-elected Lennart Sten as Chairman of the Board.

Board fees

The AGM resolved that directors' fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 440,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 220,000 each to other Board members who are not employed by the company. The AGM further resolved that fees of SEK 100,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 80,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the Audit Committee. To members of the Remuneration Committee, fees of SEK 45,000 shall be paid to each of the members.

Auditor

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Authorised public accountant Mats Åkerlund will serve as the auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor are paid against approved invoices.

Approval of the remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the board's remuneration report.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, with or without deviation from shareholders' pre-emption rights and on one or several occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve to increase the company's share capital with not more than 20 per cent of the share capital of the company at the time of the annual general meeting, by issuing new shares of series B, or warrants or convertible instruments regarding such shares. The complete proposal containing additional conditions is included in the notification of the AGM.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to acquire and transfer own shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board to, on one or several occasions during the period until the next AGM, resolve on acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares. Acquisitions shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the price interval registered at any given time, i.e. the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest selling price, and may take place provided that the company's holding does not at any time exceed ten per cent of all shares in the company. Transfer of own shares shall be made either on Nasdaq Stockholm or in another manner with deviation from shareholders' preferential rights and may comprise all treasury shares held by the company at any given time. The complete proposal containing additional conditions is included in the notification of the AGM.

About KlaraBo

We create value by acquiring, developing, refining, and managing residential properties with a long-term focus. Since our founding in 2017, we have expanded across Sweden and continue to grow in areas where people want to live and work. By maintaining and upgrading existing buildings, constructing new ones when conditions are right, and managing our properties in-house, we create value for our tenants, our investors, and the communities in which we operate. KlaraBo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is traded under the ticker KLARA B.

For more information:

Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO KlaraBo

andreas.morfiadakis@klarabo.se

+46 76 133 16 61