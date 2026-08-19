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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th

  • Defense tech firm Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) will make its trading debut on the NYSE.
    • The firm sold 17 million shares at $17.50 apiece in its IPO.
    • Lyntris will begin trading under the ticker symbol LYNX.
  • INDYCAR driver Marcus Ericsson to discuss the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.
    • Ericsson is coming off a victory at Markham last week.
    • The Freedom 250 Grand Prix takes place August 22-23.
  • LATAM Airlines (NYSE: LTM) CFO Ricardo Bottas to join NYSE Live.
    • Bottas will join to discuss the firm's Q2 earnings earlier this month.
    • The airline reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 28%.
  • Investors await today's Fed Minutes and react to the latest corporate earnings.
    • Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady.
    • Target (NYSE: TGT), TJX (NYSE: TJX) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) reported earnings this morning.

Opening Bell
Russell Investments celebrates the launch of two new ETFs, CRIB and BD

Closing Bell
Citrotech (NYSE American: CITR) celebrates its uplisting to NYSE American

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/defense-tech-company-lyntris-raises-297-5-million-in-ipo-nyse-content-update-302855265.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.