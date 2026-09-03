Lyntris Completes CDR for KSAT Hyperion Satellite Program

Tri-band RF system advances for KSAT's next-generation HYPER relay network

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyntris Inc. (NYSE: LYNX), a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern connected battlespace has completed Critical Design Review (CDR) for the tri-band antenna system in development for Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT)'s two-satellite Hyperion mission, marking a key milestone as the program advances toward hardware integration, qualification, and flight.

Hyperion is the pathfinder for HYPER, KSAT's next-generation hybrid RF and optical relay network designed to extend global connectivity into orbit. The architecture will enable spacecraft to move mission data through relay satellites when direct ground-station access is unavailable, reducing latency and increasing access to time-sensitive information.

Delivering tri-band performance in a single antenna system is a demanding engineering problem. Each frequency band has to be tightly controlled - filtering out unwanted signals, isolating the bands from each other, and minimizing signal loss. But optimizing for one band can easily degrade performance in another. Meeting those requirements for all three simultaneously, inside a compact, space-qualified envelope, leaves little room for error.

That difficulty compounds when the design moves from RF engineering into flight hardware, and the completed system then has to be validated in test facilities capable of characterizing performance across all three bands at once, a capability few organizations maintain in-house.

Completion of CDR as planned demonstrates the technical maturity of the design and reflects the close engineering partnership between Lyntris and KSAT as both teams move toward flight hardware.

Lyntris brings RF engineering, manufacturing, system integration, and multi-band testing together under one roof. That combination - along with proprietary design and process IP - is what allows a design as demanding as the tri-band antenna to move from requirements to flight hardware.

"Hyperion is an important step toward a more connected and resilient space architecture," said Madison Dye, Lyntris' Vice President of C5ISR. "We're proud to partner with KSAT and provide the advanced RF technology needed to make that architecture work. Completing CDR on schedule demonstrates our ability to move complex antenna systems from requirements to flight-ready hardware with speed and discipline."

About Lyntris

Lyntris is a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers detect threats earlier, decide faster and act with precision in contested, multi-domain environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar expressions, or by discussion of strategies, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timeline and progress of the Hyperion antenna program; the anticipated technical performance and capabilities of the tri-band antenna system; expected production and delivery schedules; the role of the antenna in KSAT's HYPER relay network architecture; Lyntris' ability to move complex antenna systems from requirements to flight-ready hardware; statements regarding Lyntris' manufacturing, integration and qualification capabilities; and the potential for expanded business opportunities.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of Lyntris' management and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: dependence on KSAT's program decisions, priorities, funding and continued support for the Hyperion demonstration mission and HYPER relay network; technical risks inherent in developing, qualifying, integrating and operating space-qualified hardware; the risk that completion of CDR does not guarantee successful qualification, integration or flight; the competitive environment for RF and antenna technologies; supply chain disruptions, shortages or constraints affecting specialized materials and components; schedule delays, technical challenges or cost overruns in complex space and defense programs; uncertainties in U.S. government and commercial space budgets, appropriations and customer spending; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government procurement policies; and other factors described under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Lyntris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under Lyntris Inc.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Lyntris