Lyntris Selected by Raytheon to support Multi-Year LTAMDS Radar Production Under Expanded Long-Term Agreement

Production awards under long-term purchase agreement reinforce Lyntris' role in enabling integrated air and missile defense

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyntris Inc. (NYSE: LYNX), a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern connected battlespace, today announced it has received production orders from Raytheon, an RTX business, supporting Option Years Two and Three of the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program. The orders fall under the long-term purchase agreement Lyntris established with Raytheon in 2023 and cover production demand through 2028.

LTAMDS is expected to be the U.S. Army's replacement for the Patriot radar and the sensing foundation of its Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture. The system will provide 360-degree surveillance and fire control from a single sensor, closing the rear-sector gap that constrained the fielded fleet. It will provide air defenders with detection, tracking, and engagement against maneuvering hypersonic, cruise missile, and unmanned threats. The U.S. Army has moved the program from development into full-rate production, with Raytheon serving as prime contractor.

Under the production orders, Lyntris will manufacture the precision thermal management assemblies that enable LTAMDS active electronically scanned array (AESA) performance. The assemblies will combine liquid cooling circuits with tight-tolerance machined features that hold thermal stability across high-power radar electronics, where temperature variation shortens component life. Production will run across the company's Newark, California and Carson City, Nevada facilities.

Lyntris has manufactured RF and thermal management hardware for fielded radar programs for more than 20 years, in a segment where qualification cycles are long and few suppliers can hold the tolerances that high-power AESA arrays require at production volume. Leveraging such qualified base, Lyntris anticipates scaling from development quantities into sustained rate production without requalification delay. Lyntris' vertically integrated manufacturing allows consolidation of work that would otherwise span multiple vendors, reducing schedule risk for a program the U.S. Army has prioritized for accelerated fielding.

"LTAMDS is one of the U.S. Army's highest-priority modernization programs, and Raytheon needs suppliers who can hold quality while volume climbs," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Lyntris. "These orders reflect years of investment in the manufacturing base required to deliver mission-critical hardware at rate, and they extend a partnership that goes back 13 years."

"Thermal management is where AESA radar performance is won or lost - the array can only radiate what the cooling system can carry away," said Matt Parisi, Vice President at Lyntris. "Our team has built the process discipline to hold those tolerances shipset after shipset, and that repeatability is what a production program demands."

LTAMDS is managed by the U.S. Army Portfolio Executive Office - Fires at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

About Lyntris

Lyntris is a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers detect threats earlier, decide faster and act with precision in contested, multi-domain environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the SecuritiesExchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar expressions, or by discussion of strategies, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected scope, value and timing of orders under the long-term purchase agreement with Raytheon; the anticipated performance and capabilities of Lyntris' assemblies; expected production volumes and manufacturing timelines; and the potential for expanded business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of Lyntris' management and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the long-term purchase agreement structure does not guarantee any particular volume or timing of orders beyond those already received; Lyntris' dependence on U.S. government defense budgets and appropriations; risks associated with performance on fixed-price or cost-type government contracts; the competitive environment for RF, thermal management and precision manufacturing technologies; supply chain disruptions or constraints on specialized materials and components; Lyntris' ability to scale production to meet customer demand; our ability to protect and enforce proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; the inherent uncertainties in complex defense programs, including potential schedule delays, technical challenges or cost overruns; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government procurement policies; and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Lyntris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under Lyntris Inc. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are only made as of the date of this announcement. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable law. Nothing in this press release, including use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade name or products, should be construed as an approval, endorsement, guarantee or sponsorship by any third parties of Lyntris Inc., its products, business or financial performance or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE Lyntris