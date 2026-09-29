

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Monday announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has secured a$20.7 billion 5-year multi-year contract with two options for AMRAAM as part of the Department of War's Arsenal of Freedom.



Under this contract, Raytheon will accelerate the annual production of AMRAAM missiles to at least 1900 missiles.



Further, RTX has invested heavily in recent years to ramp production of AMRAAM and other critical munitions, nearly doubling production in 2025 compared to 2024.



'Currently in its fifth generation, AMRAAM operates on 14 platforms and is fielded by 44 countries, achieving more than 7,000 successful live fires in test and combat.', Raytheon said in a statement.



On Monday, RTX shares closed at $187.66, down 0.92% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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