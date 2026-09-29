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WKN: A0B733 | ISIN: NO0010081235 | Ticker-Symbol: D7G
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 09:00
0,197 Euro
+3,26 % +0,006
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
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NEL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1940,19809:00
0,1940,19609:03
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 08:24 Uhr
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Nel ASA: Receives purchase order from Collins Aerospace for US Navy stacks

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL) has received a new purchase order from Collins Aerospace for PEM electrolyser stacks. The equipment will be used to generate oxygen for life-support systems used on US submarines. The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 12 million.

"We are pleased to receive another order from Collins Aerospace. It extends a long-standing cooperation built around reliable oxygen generation for demanding submarine applications," says Nel's Chief Commercial Officer, Todd Cartwright. "Our Wallingford team has supplied this specialized application over many years. This order confirms the continued relevance of our PEM technology and manufacturing capabilities," he says.

The order reflects growing momentum for Nel's technology in defence applications, where reliability, operational resilience and a long service life are paramount. In environments where failure is not an option, the continued trust from Collins Aerospace underscores the company's engineering track record and confirms Nel's position as a dependable partner for critical life support systems.

Deliveries are expected to take place throughout 2027 and 2028. The stacks will be manufactured at Nel's facility in Wallingford, Connecticut.

About Nel ASA |www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in PEM and Alkaline electrolyser technology for production of renewable hydrogen. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Marketing, at Nel ASA on the date and time provided.

For additional information, please contact:
Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02?097
Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Marketing +47 936 11 350

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--receives-purchase-order-from-collins-aerospace-for-us-navy-stacks,c4401852

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/4401852/4291849.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nel-asa-receives-purchase-order-from-collins-aerospace-for-us-navy-stacks-302892487.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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