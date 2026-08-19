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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 08:01
26,980 Euro
-0,22 % -0,060
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,06027,12015:26
27,06027,10015:26
PR Newswire
19.08.2026 15:18 Uhr
79 Leser
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Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Leadership Team

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on August 19, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. EEST

Valmet has appointed Max Luedtke as Executive Vice President, Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area and a member of Valmet's Executive Leadership Team. He will start in his position on September 1, 2026, and will be based in Tikkurila, Vantaa, Finland.

Max Luedtke previously worked at ABB, where he most recently served as Business Line Manager, Mining & Mineral Processing. Prior to that, he held several global and regional leadership positions at ABB, including Global Product Group Manager, Global Segment Manager and Local Business Unit Manager. He has more than 20 years of international leadership experience in process industries, with extensive expertise in automation, electrification, digitalization, and business transformation.

"Max brings vast international leadership experience, a strong track record in business growth and transformation, and deep expertise in process industries, automation, electrification and digital technologies. His experience in leading global organizations and helping customers improve productivity and sustainability will be highly valuable as we continue to develop our Pulp, Energy and Circularity business and support our customers' success. I am very pleased to welcome Max to Valmet and the Executive Leadership Team," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO of Valmet.

Departing Executive Vice President, Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area, Sami Riekkola, will support the transition until the end of October 2026.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

Max Luedtke's CV

Executive Vice President, Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area, and member of Valmet's Executive Leadership Team, as of September 1, 2026

Executive MBA in General Management, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland
Degree in Electrical Engineering, Lund Institute of Technology, Sweden

Swedish citizen

Relevant previous experience:
Business Line Manager, Mining & Mineral Processing, ABB, 2023-2026
Global Product Group Manager, Mining, Aluminium & Cement, ABB, 2016-2022
Global Segment Manager, Mineral Processing, ABB, 2014-2015
Local Business Unit Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, ABB, 2009-2014
Various leadership, sales and project management positions, ABB and Alfa Laval Automation, 1994-2009

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-leadership-team,c4385106

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/max-luedtke,c3557900

Max Luedtke

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-leadership-team-302855289.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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