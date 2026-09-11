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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:03
28,500 Euro
+1,28 % +0,360
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,16028,20011:54
28,14028,18011:45
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Valmet Oyj: Valmet to publish its Interim Review for January - September 2026 on October 28, 2026

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 11, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review January - September 2026 will be published on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The stock exchange release and presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will host a results webcast in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.events.inderes.com/q3-2026 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET).

A recording will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

Participants may also join the news conference via a conference call by registering at:

https://events.inderes.com/valmet/q3-2026/dial-in

After registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. To ask a question during the call, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad.

All questions should be presented in English.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

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This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-publish-its-interim-review-for-january---september-2026-on-october-28--2026,c4394797

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-publish-its-interim-review-for-january--september-2026-on-october-28-2026-302876296.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.