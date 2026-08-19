

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Menlo Microsystems Inc. said on Wednesday that it has appointed Richard Simoncic as chief executive officer with immediate effect to succeed Russ Garcia.



Simoncic has joined Menlo after a 35-year-long career at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), where he most recently served as chief operating officer.



Simoncic previously served as a strategic advisor to Menlo Micro to support the company as it expanded its work with major semiconductor makers developing chips for AI.



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