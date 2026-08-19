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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 11:37
81,74 Euro
-0,29 % -0,24
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USA 500
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CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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81,6481,7216:59
81,6081,7216:59
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2026 16:26 Uhr
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CVS Health and Aetna Help Florida City Families Prepare for the School Year at Branches' Back to School Night

More than 250 students and their families gathered at Branches Florida City for an evening of celebration as CVS Health and Aetna helped provide backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, and a memorable Back to School Night experience.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Originally published by Branches

This past Monday, families at Branches Florida City celebrated the start of a new school year with an evening of community, fun, and support during Branches' annual Back to School Night, made possible through the generosity of CVS Health and Aetna, a CVS Health company.

At this event, CVS Health presented Branches with a donation of $100,000 to support its work with children and families. The organization also sponsored the evening's family celebration, which featured dinner, an ice cream bar, bounce houses, face painting, and activities for students and their families. Many company volunteers were also on site helping serve meals, scoop ice cream, distribute donated supplies, and set up for the festivities.

During the event, Branches' Grow and Climb students at the Florida City site received new backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help them begin the school year prepared for success. Families also received hygiene kits, helping ease some of the costs associated with the back-to-school season.

"The start of a new school year is an important milestone for students, families and communities, and every child deserves to feel prepared, supported and ready to succeed," said Jenny McColloch, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Community Impact, CVS Health. "Across the country, we're investing in back-to-school efforts that connect students and families to essential resources. Through this collaboration with Branches, we're helping to ensure children in Florida City are prepared for the school year ahead, while supporting the organization's ongoing work to strengthen families and create healthier, more resilient communities."

"Back-to-school season can be one of the most expensive times of the year for families," said Brent McLaughlin, President & CEO of Branches. "We're grateful to CVS Health and Aetna for investing in Branches' families and helping create an evening that not only provided essential school supplies but also gave families the opportunity to celebrate the start of a new school year together."

Please click here to check out the photos from Back to School Night.

Branches' Back to School Night provides students and families with the resources they need to begin the school year with confidence while strengthening the sense of community that helps children thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

For more information, please visit branchesfl.org or contact Isabelle Pike at 305-206-5689 or ipike@branchesfl.org

About Branches
For more than 50 years, Branches has partnered with families in Miami-Dade County to build educational and financial assets, community, and hope. Through its Grow, Climb, and Achieve programs, Branches provides a continuum of support that helps children thrive and families achieve financial wellness. By connecting families with educational opportunities, financial wellness services, and meaningful community relationships, Branches is building brighter futures across South Florida. Learn more at www.branchesfl.org.


Image courtesy of Branches

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-and-aetna-help-florida-city-families-prepare-for-the-schoo-1209239

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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