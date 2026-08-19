AB Novaturas Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2026

AB Novaturas (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") generated consolidated revenue of EUR 69.8 million during the first six months of 2026, according to unaudited data, representing a decrease of 5.8% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

During the reporting period, the Group's EBITDA amounted to negative EUR 5.6 million. The Group's financial results were significantly affected by the execution of the ruling of the Lithuanian Court of Appeal in the legal dispute between AB Novaturas and UAB GetJet Airlines, as disclosed in the announcement of 30 June 2026. Excluding this one-off impact related to this legal dispute, the Group's adjusted EBITDA amounted to negative EUR 2.1 million.

The Group's net loss for the first six months of 2026 amounted to EUR 7.9 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 0.8 million in the same period of 2025.

As a result of the net loss incurred during the first six months of 2026, the Group's equity was negative as at 30 June 2026 and amounted to EUR -1.6 million, compared with equity of EUR 7.2 million as at 30 June 2025.

On 12 June 2026, the reconvened Annual General Meeting of Shareholders resolved to increase the Company's share capital through a new share issue. Following the reporting period, the share offering was successfully completed - the Company issued 10,294,119 new shares with an aggregate issue price of EUR 7.0 million. Upon registration of the share capital increase on 21 July 2026, the Company's share capital increased to EUR 543,033.57.

As the share capital increase was completed after 30 June 2026, its effect is not included in the financial data reported for the first six months of 2026 and will be reflected in the equity positions of the Company and the Group in a subsequent reporting period.

During the first six months of 2026, the Group served 74 thousand travellers, while the average aircraft load factor in the Baltic States reached 96.7%.

The table below presents a summary of the key results for the first six months of 2026:

Indicator, EUR thousand H1 2026 H1 2025 Revenue 69,838 74,142 EBITDA (5,580) (254) Adjusted EBITDA* (2,144) (254) Net profit (loss) (7,920) (791)

* Adjusted EBITDA is calculated excluding the one-off impact related to the legal dispute with UAB GetJet Airlines.

Aleksejs Krišcuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt

