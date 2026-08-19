Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - TraderTV Live is pleased to announce that Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman of Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH), and Ahad Bhai, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bongo Holdings Pte Ltd, will appear live on TraderTV Live today, Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 11:30 am ET.

The discussion will focus on Flash Sports & Media's recently announced proposed acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in Bongo, the strategic rationale behind the proposed transaction, and the potential opportunities created by bringing the two companies together.

Ajjara and Bhai are also expected to discuss Bongo's digital media and streaming footprint, Flash Sports & Media's broader growth strategy, and how the companies see the combination of content, distribution, technology and audience reach supporting future expansion.

The live interview will provide TraderTV Live viewers with an opportunity to hear directly from both CEOs about the proposed transaction, their respective businesses, and their outlook for the combined opportunity.

Watch the interview live today on TraderTV Live at youtube.com/tradertvlive.

About TraderTV Live

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310424

Source: TraderTV Live