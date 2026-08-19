Hexicon AB: Max Ek to leave his position as CFO of Hexicon AB

Hexicon AB's CFO, Max Ek, has decided to leave his role to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. In connection with this change, the CFO responsibilities and related duties will be managed within Hexicon's existing organisation. Max and the company will work together to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

Hexicon's CEO Marcus Thor comments:

"During his time at Hexicon, Max has been a highly valued colleague and CFO, and I have personally greatly appreciated our close collaboration. I would like to thank Max for his many contributions to Hexicon and wish him every success in the future."

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department

communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com