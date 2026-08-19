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WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXICON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXICON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,02019:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 17:00 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hexicon AB: Max Ek to leave his position as CFO of Hexicon AB

Hexicon AB's CFO, Max Ek, has decided to leave his role to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. In connection with this change, the CFO responsibilities and related duties will be managed within Hexicon's existing organisation. Max and the company will work together to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

Hexicon's CEO Marcus Thor comments:
"During his time at Hexicon, Max has been a highly valued colleague and CFO, and I have personally greatly appreciated our close collaboration. I would like to thank Max for his many contributions to Hexicon and wish him every success in the future."

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department
communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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