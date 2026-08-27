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WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:08
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXICON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXICON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,01610:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
59 Leser
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Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) releases its interim report for Q2 2026

Today Hexicon AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026.

Summary business results
April - June 2026

  • Net revenue: SEK 1.3 (5.2) million
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK -12.5 (52.8) million
  • Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -55.3 (-36.2) million
  • Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.15 (-0.11)
  • Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -9.4 (11.0) million

January - June 2026

  • Net revenue: SEK 2.1 (10.8) million
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK -28.6 (32.6) million
  • Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK 21.1 (-57.9) million
  • Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK 0.06 (-0.17)
  • Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -22.1 (-2.4) million

Significant events during the quarter

  • In April 2026, Hexicon entered into and completed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with a leading global provider of advanced marine and offshore engineering solutions regarding the divestment of the TwinHub project (Wave Hub Ltd). Hexicon divested its entire 100% ownership in the project, including related assets and liabilities, for a total purchase price of GBP 1.
  • In May 2026, Hexicon entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% of the shares in Mareld Green Energy AB from its joint venture partner Mainstream Renewable Power. Hexicon acquired the shares for an upfront consideration of SEK 1 and an additional milestone-based consideration of EUR 4.5 million, payable if the project is awarded an offtake contract in a future auction. The project's permit application was rejected by the Swedish Government after the period.
  • June 2026: The European Patent Office (EPO) Boards of Appeal has upheld the Tilted Wind Tower (TWT) patent owned by Freia Offshore AB, an associated company of Hexicon AB (publ), dismissing the appeal brought by EnerOcean S.L. The patent is maintained as granted. The Boards of Appeal's decision is final and cannot in practice be appealed further. With the appeal now dismissed, the TWT patent remains in force across the European jurisdictions in which it is validated. The Tilted Wind Tower patent protects the core element of TwinWind, the dual-turbine floating offshore wind platform developed by Hexicon and to be commercialised through Freia Offshore AB.

Significant events after the quarter

  • July 2026: The permit application regarding Hexicon's Mareld offshore wind farm is rejected by the Swedish Government. Mareld was planned approximately 40 kilometres west of Orust, within Sweden's exclusive economic zone. Once fully developed, the offshore wind farm was expected to generate up to 12 TWh of renewable electricity annually, contributing significantly to the electricity supply in western Sweden.
  • August 2026: Hexicon AB's CFO, Max Ek, decided to leave his role to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. In connection with this change, the CFO responsibilities and related duties will be managed within Hexicon's existing organisation. Max and the company will work together to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

Report
The interim report for Q2 2026 is attached to this press release and is available on Hexicon's website at https://www.hexicongroup.com/financial-reports-presentations

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department
communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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