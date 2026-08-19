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WKN: A2AKN7 | ISIN: BE0974294267 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NY1
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 08:03
0,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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NYRSTAR NV Chart 1 Jahr
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NYRSTAR NV 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0450,07719:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Nyrstar NV announces changes to the Board

Regulated Information - Inside information

Nyrstar NV announces changes to the Board

19 August 2026 at 17.45 p.m. CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") today announces changes to the Board of the Company.

Mr Martyn Konig has informed the Board of his decision to retire for personal reasons as Chair of the Board and as a director with effect as of 21 August 2026. The Board wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Mr Konig for his commitment and leadership during his more than 11 years of service and wishes him every success for the future.

Upon unanimous recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Mr Dirk Tirez, independent director, as Chair of the Board, with effect from 21 August 2026.

The Company remains committed to strong governance, effective independent oversight and clear accountability in the interest of all shareholders.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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