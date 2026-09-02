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WKN: A2AKN7 | ISIN: BE0974294267 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NY1
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 08:01
0,050 Euro
+2,05 % +0,001
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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NYRSTAR NV Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0430,07509:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Nyrstar NV reviews aspects of its governance framework

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV reviews aspects of its governance framework

2 September 2026 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") today announces that the Board has reviewed certain aspects of its governance framework. In light of the evolution of the Board's composition and the recent developments in respect of the ongoing litigation and investigation, the Board has decided to establish an ad hoc advisory committee for the oversight of the Company's material litigation and investigations (the "Litigation Committee").

The Committee will act in an advisory capacity to the Board and replaces the Special Committee for the procedure on the merits, established in 2024. It will provide focused review and advice to the Board across the Company's material litigation matters.

The Litigation Committee shall consist, at present, of Mr. Marc Taeymans as Chair of the Committee, and Tushia BV, permanently represented by Mr. Dirk Tirez, as member of the Committee.

The Board has taken this opportunity to revise the Corporate Governance Charter in order to reflect this change and other updates, and the latest version is available on the Company's website.

The Company remains committed to maintaining strong governance, effective oversight and clear accountability in the interest of all shareholders.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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