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WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 18:54
57,50 Euro
+3,38 % +1,88
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,2058,1019:01
57,0058,0018:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 17:46 Uhr
159 Leser
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Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Announcement of share buyback program

The Board of Directors of Novonesis has approved an inaugural multi-year share buyback program in a total amount of EUR 1 billion to be initiated during the second half of 2026 and expected to be completed by the end of 2029. The program will be initiated and executed in accordance with authorizations granted by the Annual General Meeting.

The vast majority of shares acquired under the program will be cancelled, while a smaller portion will be retained to meet obligations arising from employee share-based incentive programs.

Novo Holdings, the company's principal shareholder, has informed Novonesis of its intention to participate in the share buyback program through sales of shares, thereby maintaining an ownership interest of approximately 25.5% of the company's share capital following the cancellation of shares repurchased under the program.

The share buyback program will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbour Rules).

Publication of inside information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, Article 17.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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