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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 08:03
1,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,14619:02
Dow Jones News
19.08.2026 18:33 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Dividend Declaration 
19-Aug-2026 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

19 August 2026 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the publication of its Interim results 
for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the Board of the Company has declared a dividend of 2.5 cent per 
share for the period ended 30 June 2026. The 2.5 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution ("PID") 
as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 18 September 2026 to shareholders on record on 28 August 
2026. 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 

Investor Relations: 
 
Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations   Tel: +353 (0) 87 299 2445 
 
Email: investors@iresreit.ie      

Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                         Tel: +353 
(0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                             Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 440433 
EQS News ID:  2385920 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2385920&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.