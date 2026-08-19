Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): H1 2026: Novonesis delivered strong 8% organic sales growth and increases full-year outlook

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - August 19, 2026. Novonesis delivered strong first half of 2026 at 8% organic sales growth. 2026 outlook: Organic sales growth increased to 7-8% (previously 5-7%), and the adjusted EBITDA margin expected at the higher end of the 37-38% range. Inaugural share buy-back program announced.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

"We continue to deliver strong results with positive momentum across all sales areas and in both developed and emerging markets, also driving strong profitability and cash flow. Our sustained performance quarter after quarter underlines the growing need for biosolutions, the strength of our offering and the resilience of our broad market reach. On this basis, we raise the full-year outlook."