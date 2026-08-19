

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen above 5,000, according to government data released late Tuesday. Health officials have warned that current efforts are struggling to control the deadly disease.



Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak became the largest in the country's history by number of cases in late July, as per Reuters.



Data from Congo's Ministry of Health showed that the outbreak had recorded 5,021 cases, including 2,378 deaths, as of Sunday. The disease is spreading in extremely difficult conditions, with insecurity, displacement and large movements of people making it harder to control.



The outbreak is spreading and killing people faster than previous Ebola outbreaks. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that it could eventually surpass the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which remains the deadliest on record, with more than 11,000 deaths.



Health officials are particularly concerned because there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is responsible for the current outbreak.



The response has also been made more difficult by internal conflict in the region, along with distrust of health workers and lack of information among the public.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Tuesday that the outbreak was spreading at an 'unprecedented speed.' He said the locations of some deaths suggest that there are still chains of transmission that health officials have not identified. He warned that the outbreak will continue until all chains of transmission are found and stopped.



'We must be frank: The epidemic is far from being under control,' Tedros said at the emergency meeting. 'It had a big head start, and we are still playing catch-up.'



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