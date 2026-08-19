Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an invitation to participate in the inaugural Canada Investment Summit to be held September 14 and 15, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

The Summit was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney and will be hosted by the Government of Canada in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, two of Canada's largest and most sophisticated institutional investors.

The Canada Investment Summit is expected to bring together some of the world's largest investors, leading CEOs, entrepreneurs and global business leaders as part of the Government of Canada's broader objective to catalyze $1 trillion of total investment in Canada over the next five years.

The PC Silver Mine is a high-grade silver-zinc-lead mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada and is owned 100% by the Company. The property hosts five kilometers of existing underground mine workings, 80,000 m of past drilling, substantial surface infrastructure including a mill, and a large mineralized inventory containing silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other valuable metals such as germanium and antimony.

"We are honoured to have been invited to participate in the first Canada Investment Summit, especially because we are included in the very small number of mining projects sponsored by the Government of the Northwest Territories," said Chad Williams, Chairman of the Company. "The PC Silver Mine represents exactly the type of opportunity we believe Canada should be advancing: a substantially developed Canadian mine with significant silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other critical minerals including germanium. The major existing infrastructure and solid established relationships with Indigenous and Northwest Territories Governments point to the ability of Honey Badger Silver to expeditiously provide a secure source of critical and strategic minerals to domestic and allied countries. This sets the PC Silver Mine apart."

Successful First PC Silver Mine Site Visit Hosted by Honey Badger

Last week, Honey Badger Silver hosted a successful, fully-booked, multi-day site visit at the PC Silver Mine. Participants, which included representatives from international smelting and offtake groups, an international investment bank, a well-known mining publication, plus institutional/retail investors, were able to see first-hand the extensive existing infrastructure at the PC Silver Mine including the mill and other surface facilities and meet with members of Honey Badger Silver's solid technical and management teams. Feedback was very positive from those who attended.

One guest commented, "It was an incredible opportunity to see Prairie Creek firsthand, and it left a strong impression on us. We were already keen shareholders going into the visit, and coming out of it we're even more excited."

Mr. Williams added, "Seeing the PC Silver Mine in person is a special and an eye-opening experience. It is an almost completely developed -- albeit historical -- mine with extensive existing infrastructure, a large polymetallic historic resource[1] and a significant amount of investment already in place. Our focus is to restart this mine as quickly and as capital efficient as possible."

Next Steps at the PC Silver Mine

Honey Badger Silver continues to work on multiple fronts at the PC Silver Mine, including:

completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment;

ongoing engagement with potential concentrate marketing, offtake and strategic partners;

evaluation of non-dilutive project financing alternatives, including potential government, debt, base metals streaming, offtake and prepayment financing;

continued engagement with Indigenous governments; and,

optimization of the mine development plan, capital requirements and operating strategy.

The Company expects the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment in September 2026 as planned, representing an important near-term milestone for Honey Badger Silver.

Expiry of Private Placement Hold Period

Honey Badger Silver notes that the four-month statutory hold period applicable to securities issued pursuant to the Company's previously announced $11.5 million equity financing, which closed on April 15, 2026, has now expired. The financing resulted in the issuance of 71,875,000 common shares and 71,875,000 common share purchase warrants, which became freely tradeable on August 17, 2026, following expiry of the applicable hold period.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver controls some of Canada's richest untapped silver potential. With the acquisition of the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine, the Company has become a leading North American silver and critical minerals company.

Backed by an impressive portfolio of eight high-quality silver mineral projects in Canada, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik properties, Honey Badger Silver controls district-scale land positions in some of the most metal-rich jurisdictions on the continent.

What sets Honey Badger Silver apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds over 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing aggressive exploration and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the PC Silver Project was reviewed and approved by Andrew Jedemann who is the Company's Vice President of Exploration and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, Honey Badger's strategic objectives and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the timing and results of technical studies including the proposed preliminary economic assessment in connection with the PC Silver Mine, whether a restart decision in respect of the PC Silver Mine will be made, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ under Honey Badger's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

[1] The historical estimates for PC Silver Project is supported by a technical report dated October 15, 2021 prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., for NorZinc Ltd., which was the parent company of Canadian Zinc. These historical estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources. The Company considers the historical estimates to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project, however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimates to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310472

Source: Honey Badger Silver Inc.