

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), a global professional services firm, announced on Wednesday that Doug Hammond will transition from chief executive of NFP to global executive chairman of its middle market segment, including NFP, effective immediately.



The company also appointed Mike Schneider chief executive of the middle market for North America. Schneider joined NFP in 2003 and most recently serving as president of its U.S. Central and West regions.



Ethan Foxman, previously served as president of NFP's Atlantic region, was named president of the middle market for North America, while Mike James, formerly executive vice president and chief sales officer at NFP, was appointed chief growth officer. All three moves are effective immediately.



Schneider, Foxman and James will join Aon's North America executive committee.



As part of the transition, Mike Goldman and Ed O'Malley were named vice chairmen of NFP. In EMEA, Matt Pawley, managing director of NFP for the UK and Ireland, will now report to Hammond.



On the NYSE, shares of Aon are currently gaining 1.92 percent, changing hands at $349.78.



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