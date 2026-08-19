

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large number of adults in England regularly feel lonely and socially isolated, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the highest levels reported in major cities.



The findings come from a study led by researchers at Imperial College London, who surveyed more than 135,000 people aged 16 and older across England. These participants completed an online survey over five months in 2023.



The study, called INTERACT, builds on previous research into loneliness, including the 2018 BBC Loneliness Experiment, which surveyed about 55,000 people worldwide. However, the new study also examined how loneliness, social isolation, trust and community connections differ across England and whether they are concentrated in particular areas.



Most participants were women and White. People aged over 65 made up the largest age group, accounting for 32% of participants. About 45% were married or in a civil partnership, while nearly 20% were single. Around one-third were retired, and 62% had children. Nearly half of the participants reported having a long-term health condition.



'Loneliness is often treated as a private experience, but our findings reinforce that it is also a public health and community issue. INTERACT gives us one of the largest & most detailed descriptive datasets on loneliness & social connection in England, helping us understand not only who reports loneliness, but how it relates to neighbourhood trust, social capital & place,' said study lead Dr Austen El-Osta.



The research revealed that nearly one in six adults often or always felt lonely. More than one in five regularly felt they lacked companionship or felt left out or isolated. The researchers also found that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be felt. About 44% of participants said the pandemic increased their loneliness, while 48.2% said it increased their feelings of isolation.



When researchers looked at where participants lived, they found that some of the highest levels of loneliness were concentrated in major cities, including London, Birmingham and Manchester.



The researchers said this supports the idea of an 'urban paradox,' suggesting that although cities offer more economic, cultural and social opportunities, people living in them may sometimes experience lower levels of happiness, social connection and life satisfaction than those living in rural areas.



'The key message is not simply that many people feel lonely, but that loneliness is strongly influenced by people's surroundings, social network, and their environment. Public health responses need to look beyond individual resilience and consider the environments, services & community assets that help people feel connected, supported & able to participate,' Dr Austen El-Osta added.



However, the researchers noted several limitations to the study. People with higher levels of education were over-represented, while some minority ethnic groups were under-represented. Because the survey was conducted online and participation was voluntary, it may also have attracted people who were particularly interested in or affected by loneliness.



As a result, the findings may not fully represent the wider population. The study may also have missed some people who experience the highest levels of loneliness because they may be less likely to take part in an online survey.



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