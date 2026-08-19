

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has expanded Claude's Gmail integration to enable its AI assistant to draft, send, and forward email messages on behalf of users. The enhancement represents progress toward more autonomous AI assistants capable of completing tasks directly within user inboxes.



Users can request Claude to reply to email threads, and the assistant will draft and send responses. Approval is enabled by default, allowing users to review messages before sending. Users have the option to disable this approval requirement, permitting Claude to send emails without requesting confirmation each time.



The functionality is available through Claude's Google Workspace connectors and is limited to paid plans. On Team and Enterprise plans, administrators can control whether employees are permitted to use the automated sending feature.



The expansion builds on Claude's existing capabilities for Google Calendar and Google Drive, demonstrating the broader industry shift toward AI agents capable of performing actions rather than simply generating content.



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