Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (FSE: 8LH0) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands, announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement dated August 18, 2026 (the "Agreement") with AJS Management Corp. ("AJS"), pursuant to which the Company has engaged AJS, together with Future Opportunities ("FO"), to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the Company.

Under the Agreement, AJS is to provide strategic communications and capital markets advisory services, including corporate positioning support, strategic guidance, market awareness services, corporate development advisory services, and introductions to qualified investors and strategic partners. FO is to support these efforts through the provision of marketing and communications services, including newsletter distribution, social media management, investor outreach campaigns, media and journalist relations, and audience distribution activities.

The engagement commenced on August 18, 2026 and has an initial term of four months, ending on December 18, 2026, unless extended by mutual agreement of the Company and AJS. The promotional activities under the Agreement are expected to be conducted principally through the following channels: social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn; WhatsApp outreach; email newsletter distributions; and media and journalist outreach.

As consideration for the services provided under the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay AJS a cash fee of $7,500 per month plus applicable GST, representing aggregate compensation of $30,000 plus applicable GST for the initial four-month term. No compensation is payable by the Company to FO under the Agreement. The compensation payable under the Agreement does not include options to purchase securities of the Company, and AJS and FO are each arm's-length parties to the Company.

Contact Information for AJS and FO:

Contact: A. Paul Gill, Chief Executive Officer of AJS and FO

Business Address: 6082 164A St, Surrey, BC V3S 3V8, Canada

Email: info@future-opportunities.com

Phone: 604-729-5312

Website: www.future-opportunities.com

Continuance into British Columbia

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has continued from Canada (Canada Business Corporations Act) to British Columbia (Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)) (the "Continuance"). Shareholders approved the Continuance by special resolution at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Continuance became effective on August 13, 2026.

In connection with the Continuance, the Company has replaced its articles and bylaws with a notice of articles (the "Notice of Articles") and new articles (the "New Articles"), respectively, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), which Notice of Articles and New Articles were also approved by shareholders at the Meeting. Copies of the Notice of Articles and New Articles will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The CUSIP / ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares, as well as the trading symbols for the Company's common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, remain unchanged.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Statements regarding, among other things, the specific promotional activities to be provided by AJS and FO under the Agreement and the channels in which those promotional activities are expected to occur, constitute forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the promotional activities under the Agreement may not be completed as contemplated or that, even if completed, such activities may not be successful; the Company's ability to execute on its business plan and growth initiatives; the Company's ability to support and expand its enterprise pipeline and product development efforts; general economic and market conditions; and other risks applicable to the Company's business and the markets in which it operates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310525

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.