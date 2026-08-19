

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) removed the AI image-editing app Kromix from the App Store after discovering it offered features to generate sexualized deepfakes of real people.



According to WIRED, Kromix was promoted through a Meta advertising campaign featuring an AI-generated deepfake resembling a prominent U.S. female politician. The campaign ran 32 ads targeting male users and marketed the app as having 'no restrictions.'



Apple stated that Kromix appeared to have introduced the prohibited features after initially passing its App Store review process. The technology company reiterated that apps designed to create, distribute, or consume pornography including 'nudification' tools violate its App Review Guidelines.



Apple also removed another app, MaskAI, following similar concerns about its capability to place people's faces into sexual situations. Both removals reflect Apple's enforcement of content policies prohibiting sexually exploitative AI tools from its platform.



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