

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release July numbers for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady, with the addition of 11.4K jobs following the increase of 76.3K in June.



Japan will provide July data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 26.5 percent on year, up from 25.4 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 19.9 percent after rising 19.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 680.0 billion yen following the 409.9 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Malaysia will see July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 43.9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 45.4 percent for a trade surplus of 14.90 billion ringgit.



Taiwan will release July numbers for export orders and Q2 data for current account. In June, export orders surged 59.4 percent on year, while the current account surplus in Q1 was $62.53 billion.



Hong Kong will provide July figures for consumer prices and unemployment. In June, inflation was flat on month and up 2.00 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



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