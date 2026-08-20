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WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IR
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 15:25
0,149 Euro
+1,36 % +0,002
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IRVING RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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IRVING RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 01:02 Uhr
108 Leser
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Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its annual general meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 19, 2026 at which all matters set out in its notice of meeting were approved. In particular:

  • the incumbent directors of Irving, being Kevin Box, Douglas Buchanan, Mackenzie Clugston, Quinton Hennigh and Akiko Levinson, were all re-elected; and

  • Davidson & Company LLP, the incumbent auditor, was re-appointed auditor of Irving.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/irving-resources-announces-results-of-agm-1209486

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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