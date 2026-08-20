Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), an investment issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, announces the following:

Pursuant to the news release dated June 26, 2026, the Company has issued an aggregate of 300,000 shares (each, a "Share") (75,000 Shares at $0.1466 per share and 225,000 Shares at $0.2611 per share) to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$ 69,750.00 with one director and one former director of the Company. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from issuance.

Further to the news releases dated April 24, 2026 and June 26, 2026, the Company has revised the number of bonus warrants connected to the Amended Note (as defined in the news release dated June 26, 2026) and will issue a total of 612,525 transferrable share purchase warrants (instead of 1,000,000) at $0.15 per warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the lender to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Warrants are issued in substitution for, and in replacement of, the 1,000,000 warrants at an exercise price of CDN$0.55 per warrant originally contemplated under the Original Note.

Pursuant to the Lender Note (as defined in the news release dated June 26, 2026), the Lender advanced CDN$200,000 to the Company on January 29, 2026. The Lender Note bears simple interest at a rate of 7% per annum calculated from January 29, 2026, maturing on January 29, 2028. In connection with the Lender Note, the Company intends to issue to the Lender, subject to CSE approval, as a loan bonus, 1,500,000 transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Lender Warrants"). Each Lender Warrant entitles the Lender to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Warrants and the Lender Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

The Company announces the resignation of Yana Silina from its Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Silina for her contributions over the past few years and wishes her well with her future endeavours.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in data and energy.

On behalf of the Board of Data Watts,

Signed// Patrick Collins"

President and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intended issuance of the Warrants and the Lender Warrants, the mutual recission and cancellation of the Grid Acquisition Agreement, the granting of stock options and the intended issuance of shares for the debt incurred to two directors and the receipt of required CSE approvals in respect thereof

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding general economic and market conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the ability of the Company to obtain the required approval of the CSE. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310566

Source: Data Watts Partners Inc.