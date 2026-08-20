

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$1.664 billion, or A$1.157 per share. This compares with A$1.340 billion, or A$1.116 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to A$7.623 billion from A$6.415 billion last year.



Northern Star Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$1.664 Bln. vs. A$1.340 Bln. last year. -EPS: A$1.157 vs. A$1.116 last year. -Revenue: A$7.623 Bln vs. A$6.415 Bln last year.



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