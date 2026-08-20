BYD has begun selling solar energy kits through its 233 dealerships in Brazil. The offer is not contingent on purchasing or owning a BYD vehicle and is available to all consumers, including owners of cars from other manufacturers. The initiative expands the company's presence in Brazil's solar energy market and links its photovoltaic generation offerings with its operations in the electric mobility sector. The kits include system equipment, installation, approval by the local utility, and one year of insurance coverage. According to Alexandre Baldy, senior vice president of BYD Brazil and head ...

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