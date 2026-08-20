Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Mineral resource update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Independent Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Underway at Agadir Melloul

Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "CMRS" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the preparation of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its Agadir Melloul copper project in Morocco. Addison Mining Services Ltd ("Addison"), an independent geological and mining consultancy, has been engaged to undertake the maiden JORC MRE for Agadir Melloul.

Addison has commenced its review of the project's geological, drilling and assay data and has undertaken a site visit to inspect the geology and mineralisation at Agadir Melloul as part of the resource estimation process.

The MRE follows CMR's extensive 2025 and 2026 drilling programme, which has focused principally on delineation, infill and step-out drilling at Zone 1 North. The Company is currently targeting publication of the maiden MRE in October 2026.

As previously announced, the maiden MRE is expected to reflect drilling across approximately 5% to 6% of the Company's current permit area, excluding additional ground over which the Company holds exclusivity for future acquisitions. Exploration and project development work will continue in parallel with the independent resource estimation process.

Addison Mining Services specialises in mineral resource and reserve estimation and Competent Person reporting, including reporting in accordance with the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee ( JORC) Code.

James Hogg, Principal Geologist and CEO of Addison commented:

"We are extremely encouraged by the geology and mineralisation inspected, and by the target size potential at Agadir Melloul. We have also been impressed by the co-operation, knowledge and systematic approach to exploration and evaluation shown by the CMR team, which has provided reliable input data for our planned initial resource estimates"

Charlie Long, CEO of Critical Mineral Resources, commented:

"Addison's appointment and the commencement of the independent Mineral Resource Estimate represent an important milestone for Agadir Melloul.

Over the last 12 months we have generated a substantial body of drilling, geological and assay data at Zone 1 North and it is encouraging to receive Addison's initial observations following its review of the project, our processes and inspection of the geology and mineralisation.

The maiden MRE will provide the first independently estimated Mineral Resource for Agadir Melloul and is an important technical foundation for the next stage of project development. It is also worth noting that the initial JORC estimate is expected to reflect drilling across approximately 5% to 6% of our current permit area, which does not include the additional ground over which we hold exclusivity for future acquisition, while exploration work continues elsewhere across the project.

We are very pleased with the progress being made and look forward to working with Addison through completion of the work and updating shareholders when the maiden JORC MRE is published"

Fig 1. Agadir Melloul site visit

Fig 2. Addison Mining Services inspecting core and drilling processes

Competent Person Statement

The technical exploration and mining information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Nigel Chapman. Mr. Chapman has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and as a qualified person under the AIM Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies. Mr. Chapman is an employee of Luna Recursos Naturales SAC, an independent geological consultancy established in 2014 and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG.) Mr. Chapman has visited Agadir Melloul and consents to the inclusion in this Announcement of such information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

ENDS





Critical Mineral Resources plc Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer info@cmrplc.com Shard Capital LLP Erik Woolgar Damon Heath +44 (0) 207 186 9952

Notes to Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions. In 2023, the Company acquired an 80% stake in leading Moroccan exploration and geological services company Atlantic Research Minerals SARL.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com