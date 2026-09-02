Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Appointment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2026

Critical Mineral Resources PLC

Appointment of Technical Committee Chairman

Critical Mineral Resources PLC ("CMR", "CMRS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brett Capper has joined the Company as Chair of the Company's Technical Committee.

Brett is a highly experienced mining executive and mining engineer with more than 20 years' experience across project development, feasibility studies, mine planning and operations. He is currently Chief Operating Officer of Mitsui Resources Pty Ltd and previously spent more than 14 years with Rio Tinto, most recently as General Manager Project Development Asia Pacific and Global Project Shaping.

During his time at Rio Tinto, Brett also led the Bankable Feasibility Study for the US$16 billion Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and the feasibility study for the Jadar lithium project in Serbia. As Acting Managing Director Studies, Brett oversaw a global portfolio of growth and closure studies representing more than US$40 billion of capital under study.

Earlier in his career, Brett held senior technical and operational positions with Anglo American. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining Engineering and an MBA from the University of Queensland.

The appointment strengthens CMR's technical governance as the Company progresses Agadir Melloul towards development and production. Brett will provide independent technical challenge and oversight throughout the feasibility process, helping ensure that development decisions are appropriately tested, technically robust and proportionate to the scale and stage of the project.

Charlie Long, CEO of Critical Mineral Resources, commented:

"Brett's appointment is a very important step for CMR as we move Agadir Melloul further along the development pathway. Our objective is clear: to advance Agadir Melloul towards production as efficiently as possible while ensuring that the project is properly engineered, appropriately de-risked and supported by high-quality technical work.

For a junior mining company, capital discipline is critical. We need to make sure that the initial mine is technically robust and capable of being delivered, without unnecessarily over-engineering the project or adding cost and complexity where it is not required.

Brett brings extensive practical experience across feasibility studies, mine planning, project development and operations. His independent oversight will add a crucial layer of technical discipline to the work already underway and will be particularly valuable as we take increasingly important development and capital allocation decisions"

Brett Capper commented:

"I am delighted to be joining CMR as Chair of the Technical Committee at an important stage in the Company's development. Agadir Melloul represents an exciting opportunity and I look forward to working with Charlie and the wider technical team as the company advances the feasibility study and evaluates the most effective route towards development. My focus will be on ensuring that the technical work is rigorous, practical and appropriately focused on delivering a robust and capital-efficient project."

ENDS





Critical Mineral Resources plc Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer info@cmrplc.com Shard Capital LLP Erik Woolgar Damon Heath +44 (0) 207 186 9952

Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions. In 2023, the Company acquired an 80% stake in leading Moroccan exploration and geological services company Atlantic Research Minerals SARL.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com