

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Orkla ASA (ORKLY.PK, ORK.OL), a Norwegian company that owns consumer brands and businesses including food, snacks, personal care, and others, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, hurt by negative foreign exchange impact.



For the three-month period, Orkla posted net income of NOK 1.668 billion, or NOK 1.70 per share, compared with NOK 6.221 billion, or NOK 6.22 per share in the same period last year. The company's last year's net earnings were supported by a profit from discontinued operations. Profit from discontinued operations was NOK 0.000 billion, compared with the prior year's NOK 4.668 billion.



Profit from continuing operations moved up to NOK 1.789 billion, or NOK 1.70 per share, from NOK 1.699 billion, or NOK 1.56 per share, in the previous year. Excluding items, earnings were NOK 1.60 per share, higher than NOK 1.56 per share a year ago.



Operating profit moved down to NOK 1.871 billion from last year's NOK 1.872 billion. Operating revenue stood at NOK 16.699 billion, less than NOK 17.650 billion in the prior year. This decline was mainly due to negative currency translation effects attributable to a stronger Norwegian krone.



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