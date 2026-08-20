

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Auckland International Airport Limited (AIA.AX) revealed a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at NZD334.7 million, or NZD0.1975 per share. This compares with NZD420.7 million, or NZD0.2586 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Auckland International Airport Limited reported adjusted earnings of NZD309.0 million or NZD0.1824 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to NZD1.035 billion from NZD1.004 billion last year.



Auckland International Airport Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NZD334.7 Mln. vs. NZD420.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: NZD0.1975 vs. NZD0.2586 last year. -Revenue: NZD1.035 Bln vs. NZD1.004 Bln last year.



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