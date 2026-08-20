

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY, AACAF, 2018.HK), an investment holding company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first half, profit for the period attributed to owners of the company increased to RMB 901.30 million from RMB 875.67 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were RMB 0.79 versus RMB0.76 last year.



Revenue for the period increased to RMB 14.51 billion from RMB 13.32 billion in the previous year.



AAC Technologies is currently trading 5.14% lesser at HK$39.520 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



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