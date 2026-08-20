Upgraded Experian app in ChatGPT now shows users their personalised 1250 Experian Credit Score, score history and a breakdown of what goes into a credit score

Launch marks the next step in Experian's strategy to engage with the public and promote financial health via new channels

For the very first time, UK consumers can now access their personal Experian Credit Score within an AI platform, following a major upgrade to the ChatGPT Experian app announced today.

Consumers are becoming more comfortable with AI to access a wide range of information and services and money management is no exception, with nearly two-thirds (62%) of regular ChatGPT users saying they turn to AI tools for support in helping them reach their financial goals.*

But when seeking information about credit scores, AI platforms can only offer generic, general answers, based on publicly-available sources which may not be accurate. The upgraded Experian app solves that issue, bringing people's unique 1250 Experian Credit Score to ChatGPT and giving them greater insights into their score history.

Experian powers the majority of lending decisions in the UK, including 8 in 10 credit card applications, making the Experian Credit Score one of the most important indicators consumers can access when understanding their financial position.

The upgrade marks the first time UK consumers can get secure, authenticated access to their personal credit score inside an AI platform. By connecting their Experian account within ChatGPT, users can:

See their personalised 1250 Experian Credit Score displayed securely in the Experian widget, in seconds

displayed securely in the Experian widget, in seconds Understand what makes up their score a clear breakdown of the information used to calculate a score, helping people better understand what makes up their Experian Credit Score

a clear breakdown of the information used to calculate a score, helping people better understand what makes up their Experian Credit Score Track their score history and score band context on how their score has moved over time, without leaving the conversation

context on how their score has moved over time, without leaving the conversation Compare current account offers - a clear comparison table to help customers pick the best current account

The upgraded app has been developed with security and privacy as a priority. Consumers' credit scores are displayed within Experian's secure, logged-in experience. The solution is designed so that this information is not exposed to, or used by, the AI model when generating responses. For those looking for deeper insights, users will be directed back to Experian's app and website for their full personalised credit report with tips to improve their score.

This responds directly to what consumers expect. Research found 91% of regular ChatGPT users would find an Experian ChatGPT app helpful, and 86% say they would trust it, with data privacy the single biggest factor in that trust.

In addition, 38% of users aged 18-34 say learning more about personal finance is one of their top financial goals, but this group remains among the least likely to have checked their credit score.

By embedding personalised score insights into a platform they trust, Experian is making its trusted capabilities available everywhere consumers choose to engage. This expands access to trusted financial education, while creating a pathway to the Experian app where people can take action to better understand and improve their financial health.

Edu Castro, Managing Director of Experian Consumer Services UK&I, said: "Today we're giving people secure access to their own personalised score, with a clear explanation of what's behind it, inside the AI platform millions already use every day.

"As people increasingly seek money advice on a range of different channels, it's important the information they get is accurate and genuine. This is fundamental to our strategy of meeting people wherever they choose to engage with us and helping make credit understanding truly accessible, especially for younger consumers who are growing up with AI as their first port of call for financial questions.

"Experian helps power the majority of lending decisions in the UK, so giving people easier access to their Experian Credit Score helps them better understand one of the key factors lenders use when making decisions."

To get started, users connect their Experian account by tagging @Experian in ChatGPT and following the secure sign-in flow. New customers can sign up to Experian for free via the App Store or Google Play. The Experian app in ChatGPT can be found here.

Notes to Editor

*Research designed and analysed by Experian.

Data collection conducted online via the Qualtrics platform between 8th May and 19th May 2026, with respondents recruited through Qualtrics's research panel network.

A total of 691 UK adults who actively use ChatGPT and have the ChatGPT mobile app installed on their phone completed the survey. Quotas were applied for age and gender to a sample representative of UK ChatGPT users.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260820855010/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Robert Goodman, Senior Media Relations Manager, Experian UK&I

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email: Robert.Goodman@Experian.com