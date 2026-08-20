

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - GN Store Nord A/S (GN.CO), a Danish technology company specializing in intelligent audio, video and hearing solutions, reported a wider loss for the second quarter of 2026, as revenue declined.



Loss for the period from continuing operations widened to DKK 218 million or DKK 1.48 per share from DKK 131 million or DKK 0.90 per share a year earlier.



Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) fell to DKK 36 million from DKK 164 million. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITA declined to DKK 110 million from DKK 164 million.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to DKK 89 million from DKK 210 million.



Revenue from continuing operations dropped 6% to DKK 2.171 billion from DKK 2.302 billion a year earlier, while organic revenue declined 4%.



For GN Store Nord including continuing and discontinued operations, loss for the period was DKK 11 million or DKK 0.15 per share, compared with a profit of DKK 180 million or DKK 1.13 per share a year ago.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company narrowed its organic revenue growth outlook to 0%-3% from 0%-6% and raised its adjusted EBITA margin guidance to 9%-10% from 8%-9%.



In Copenhagen, GN Store Nord shares were down 0.25% at DKK 100.50.



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