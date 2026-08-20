

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), a ride-hailing and mobility company, on Thursday announced that Baidu Inc.'s (BIDU, 9888.HK) fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles are now available to riders on the Uber platform in Dubai.



The launch is part of a multi-year strategic partnership to scale thousands of Apollo Go vehicles across Uber's global network.



The service uses Apollo Go's sixth-generation RT6, a fully electric robotaxi designed for fully driverless operations and equipped with more than 30 sensors.



The service is initially available in select areas of Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating territory.



The company said that riders requesting UberX or Uber Comfort may be matched with an Apollo Go vehicle, while a dedicated 'Autonomous' option is also available in the Uber app.



The company said the launch marks the first market where Uber's multi-partner autonomous vehicle network has been deployed.



Uber closed trading 4.53% higher at $78.04 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 0.35% higher at $78.31.



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