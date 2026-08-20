AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the Florencius school group, surpassing 100 units in the Netherlands

AcadeMedia has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Florencius Vastgoed B.V. ("Florencius"). The acquisition comprises three school units: two primary schools and one combined preschool and after-school facility, with a total capacity of 100 children and students. Florencius represents an important step in the development of AcadeMedia's primary education offering in the Netherlands and is in line with the Group's international growth strategy. In 2025, Florencius reported net revenue of approximately EUR 3 million, with adjusted EBITA exceeding the Group's profitability target.

"We are continuing to pursue our international growth strategy and are pleased to expand our offering in the Dutch primary education market through the acquisition of Florencius. We very much look forward to welcoming Florencius to our organisation," says Kristofer Hammar, Head of the Preschool & International Division at AcadeMedia.

Florencius will be part of the Winford group of primary and secondary schools, while continuing to operate as a separate brand. With its strong reputation, high-quality offering and established presence, Florencius complements the 11 Winford schools currently in AcadeMedia's Dutch portfolio. The addition of Florencius makes AcadeMedia the leading private provider of primary education in the Netherlands.

Established in 2006, Florencius operates two primary schools and one combined preschool and after-school facility, with a total capacity of 100 children and students. Florencius has a strong commitment to personalised learning, with class sizes of up to 10 students. Strong academic results are complemented by a warm and active learning environment. In 2025, Florencius reported net revenue of approximately EUR 3 million, with adjusted EBITA exceeding the Group's profitability target.

"Florencius and AcadeMedia have been in contact for many years and decided about a year ago to explore how we could strengthen our ties. Being part of a larger education group solidifies our organisation by bringing additional domestic and international perspectives and experience. I am very pleased that we are now part of the AcadeMedia family," says Peter van Kranenburg, Managing Director of Florencius Primary Schools.

In recent years, AcadeMedia has built a solid presence in the Netherlands, including Winford College, which operates 11 schools nationwide. In addition, AcadeMedia's Dutch operations include the preschool and after-school providers Yes! Kinderopvang, Espira Kinderopvang, MAM's Kinderopvang and Kinderopvang Kindernet, with a combined portfolio of nearly 90 settings and approximately 4,200 childcare places. The renowned IVA Business School has also been part of AcadeMedia since 2026. With the addition of Florencius, AcadeMedia's operations in the Netherlands now comprise more than 100 units.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se