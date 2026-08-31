AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's interim report, July 2025 - june 2026

Summary of the fourth quarter (April 2026 - June 2026)

Net sales increased by 10,6 percent and amounted to SEK 5,658 million (5,118). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 6,0 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 666 million (578).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 552 million (475). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -15 million (-13).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 385 million (321).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 4,01 (3.24). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 4,27 (3.43).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the quarter was 119,430 (113,530), representing an increase of 5,2 percent.

Full year summary (July 2025 - June 2026)

Net sales increased by 7,0 percent to SEK 20,360 million (19,021). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5,8 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 1,947 million (1,752).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 1,516 million (1,315). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -31 million (-27).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 955 million (821).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 9,72 (8.14). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 11,01 (9.00).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the year was 115,270 (111,290), representing an increase of 3.6 percent.

CEO's comments

"Quality is the foundation of everything we do and a prerequisite for AcadeMedia's continued long-term growth."

During the year, AcadeMedia continued to develop in line with our long-term strategy. We look back on a strong year, with the Group growing by 7.0 percent and revenues now exceeding SEK 20 billion, while delivering a margin within our profitability target. This demonstrates the strength of our model and our ability to combine growth with quality, discipline, and a long-term perspective. Particularly encouraging is the continued contribution of our international operations to profitable growth, further strengthening the Group's overall performance.

Strong end to a solid year

Net revenue in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 5,658 million (5,118), corresponding to growth of 10.6 percent. Organic growth was 6.0 percent, of which currency movements had an impact of 0.4 percentage points. Adjusted EBITA increased by 16.2 percent to SEK 552 million (475). All segments contributed to the earnings improvement, with the international operations being the main driver. Margins were maintained or improved across the Group during the quarter.

For the full year, net revenue amounted to SEK 20,360 million (19,021), corresponding to growth of 7.0 percent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,516 million (1,315), corresponding to a margin of 7.4 percent. The year's performance confirms the strength of our diversified operations and our ability to combine growth with improved profitability. At the same time, we continue to invest in our operations to meet future needs, strengthen the quality of our activities, and create the conditions for sustainable long-term growth.

Quality as the Foundation for Long-Term Value Creation

Quality remains our most important guiding principle. As AcadeMedia has grown, it has become increasingly clear that scale and quality are not at odds with each other, quite the opposite. We are now Sweden's fourth-largest compulsory school operator, while our quality data shows that we have the strongest position among the larger compulsory school operators: Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö municipalities, in almost all quality comparisons. This is a strong testament to the results of our long-term and focused efforts across the organisation to create the best possible conditions for children and students to develop and succeed.

Strong International Growth

International expansion is central to our strategy for long-term, sustainable growth. In the Netherlands, we have now reached an important milestone with more than 100 units following the acquisition of the Florencius Vastgoed B.V. ("Florencius") school group. Our operations in the Netherlands now comprise approximately 90 preschools and after-schools, 14 schools, and an adult education campus. This scale provides us with a local organisation and overhead structure that can support continued expansion in a highly efficient manner.

We have thereby established a strong platform for both greenfield expansion and acquisitions, giving us good opportunities to continue growing while maintaining quality and profitability. Through the acquisition of IVA Business School earlier in the year, we have also broadened our offering and are now represented across all education segments in the Netherlands: preschool, primary school, secondary school, and adult education. This makes us a comprehensive education provider in the market and strengthens our ability to capitalise on opportunities for continued growth.

The international operations together with the Adult Education segment, now account for approximately 44 percent of the Group's total pro forma revenue. With the platform we have now built, we see good opportunities to further strengthen our position and create long-term value through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Building Platforms for Continued Expansion in the UK and Poland

In June, we strengthened our presence in the UK through the acquisition of Chestnut Nursery School ("Chestnut"). The acquisition comprises 21 preschools with approximately 2,100 children across East London, Norfolk, and Cambridge, and represents an attractive platform acquisition for AcadeMedia. With a strong reputation, a high-quality offering, and an established presence across three attractive geographies, Chestnut provides a solid foundation for continued expansion through both greenfield openings and bolt-on acquisitions.

Following the end of the quarter, we acquired Kids&Co, Poland's largest international preschool operator. The company currently operates 34 preschools with approximately 3,000 places in Poland's largest cities. In September 2026, the company will open its first primary school in Warsaw, thereby entering a new education segment. As a platform acquisition in EU's fourth-largest preschool market, with approximately 1.8 million children, and one of the Union's fastest-growing economies, Kids&Co provides an attractive platform for AcadeMedia.

These acquisitions represent a natural and important step in the development of our international operations and further strengthen our ability to establish a strong, long-term position in the British and Polish education markets, complemented by continued greenfield expansion.

Adult Education - Key to Europe's Future Skills Development

Our adult education operations have continued to perform strongly during the year and delivered their strongest result to date, with adjusted EBITA of SEK 260 million (227), corresponding to growth of 14.6 percent. Demand for our programmes remains strong, at a time when skill supply and reskilling are becoming increasingly important, adult education plays a central role in AcadeMedia's long-term development. Our Municipal Adult Education operations continue to deliver strong results, with grades above the national average according to the Swedish National Agency for Education's latest statistics. The operations have also performed very strongly in the Swedish Schools Inspectorate's planned inspections during 2026. Taken together, these results demonstrate the strength of our broad, systematic, and successful approach to quality.

Thank You for a Great Year

Our preliminary student enrolment figures for the coming academic year indicate continued stable demand across our operations, with enrolment increasing by approximately 8.0 percent to around 122,100 (113,082) children and students. This is a strong indication that our strategy, positioning and educational offering remain relevant and continue to be in demand. Against a backdrop of demographic changes, this is an important sign of strength and supports AcadeMedia's continued development.

AcadeMedia's development during the year is built on the work carried out every day across our operations. I would therefore like to extend my warm thanks to all our teachers, employees, and students for the year that has passed. Your commitment and dedication make a difference every day and are an important part of AcadeMedia's continued development.

Marcus Strömberg

President and CEO

AcadeMedia AB (publ)

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About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se

This information is information that AcadeMedia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 07:00 CEST.