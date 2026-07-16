AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia announces preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter 2025/2026

AcadeMedia's net sales increased by approximately 10.6 percent in the fourth quarter and are expected to amount to SEK 5,658 million (5,118), of which organic growth accounted for approximately 6.0 percent. The average number of students, excluding the Adult Education segment, increased by 5.2 percent to 119,430 (113,530). Adjusted EBITA increased by more than 16 percent compared with the previous year and is expected to amount to approximately SEK 552 million (475).

"We are concluding another year of stable educational and financial performance, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.4 percent for the full year, well within the Group's target range of 7-8 percent. At the same time, we have taken important steps in executing our long-term strategy to expand internationally. During the year, we completed eight acquisitions, seven of which were outside Sweden. The acquisition of Chestnut has established a strong platform in the UK preschool market, while in the Netherlands we are now approaching 100 preschools. Our international operations continue to grow, both organically and through acquisitions, and are becoming an increasingly important part of AcadeMedia's business. Backed by our strong financial position and proven acquisition model, we see significant opportunities to continue creating value and strengthening our market positions across our priority markets," says Marcus Strömberg, President and CEO of AcadeMedia.

All segments delivered positive performance during the fourth quarter, with continued strong student growth and stable profitability. The Swedish school segments maintained high capacity utilisation and good cost control, while the Adult Education segment performed well, supported by continued strong demand for labour market services and vocational education.

The international operations continued to perform strongly and, together with the Adult Education segment, now account for approximately 44 percent of the Group's total pro forma revenue. Overall, the Group's diversified portfolio and growing international presence contributed to stable earnings development during the year.

A recent analysis shows that the majority of AcadeMedia's compulsory schools outperform what would be expected based on their socio-economic conditions, confirming the schools' ability to improve student achievement and create long-term value for their students. At the same time, teacher qualifications have continued to improve. The share of certified teachers is now in line with the national average and exceeds the national average in the core subjects of Swedish, English and mathematics.

All figures in this press release are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. As previously communicated, the Year-end Report for 2025/26 will be published on Monday, 31 August 2026, at 07:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se

This information is information that AcadeMedia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 07:00 CEST.