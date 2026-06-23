AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the Dutch preschool and afterschool group Kinderopvang Kindernet

AcadeMedia has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Kinderopvang Kindernet ("Kindernet"). The acquisition includes 40 preschools and afterschools with 1,430 childcare places in the Netherlands. Kindernet represents an important step in AcadeMedia's development in the Netherlands and aligns with the group's international growth strategy and ambition to broaden its geographic footprint. In 2025, Kindernet reported net revenue of approximately EUR 18.4 million, with adjusted EBITA exceeding the Group's profitability target.

"We are continuing our strategy to grow internationally and are excited to expand our offering within the Dutch preschool market through the acquisition of Kinderopvang Kindernet. Kindernet has a very good reputation and is much appreciated partner in the communities they serve. We very much look forward to welcoming Kindernet into our organisation," says Kristofer Hammar, Head of Preschool & International Division at AcadeMedia.

Kindernet is a leading private provider of preschool and after-school education and care for children aged 0-12, offering AcadeMedia an attractive platform for further growth in the Eastern Netherlands. With its strong reputation, high-quality educational offering, and established market position, Kindernet represents a valuable complement to AcadeMedia's existing operations in the Netherlands. AcadeMedia's Dutch portfolio already comprises of nearly fifty preschools and after-school care facilities, eleven schools, and an adult education campus. Through the acquisition, the portfolio will expand to nearly one hundred units, further strengthening AcadeMedia's nationwide presence and platform for continued growth, both through new establishments and complementary acquisitions.

"Kindernet and AcadeMedia have been in contact for over a year now and have slowly strengthened our ties. Being part of a larger education group solidifies our organisation by bringing additional domestic and international outlook and experience and by adding resources now as Kindernet keeps growing. I am very happy that we are now part of the AcadeMedia family," says Selma Özkan, Managing Director of Kinderopvang Kindernet.

Established in 2011, Kindernet operates 40 preschools and afterschools in the Netherlands through four different brands; Kindernet, Weijdeland, 't Koetshuisje and Buitenkids, with 1,430 childcare places. Kindernet demonstrates a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and actively supports a broad range of social initiatives, with a focus on long-term impact and meaningful community engagement.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se