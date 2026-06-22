AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the British preschool group Chestnut Nursery Schools

AcadeMedia has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Chestnut Nursery Schools ("Chestnut"). The acquisition includes 21 preschools with 2,100 children in East London, Norfolk and Cambridge. Chestnut represents AcadeMedia's first acquisition in United Kingdom and aligns with the group's international growth strategy and ambition to broaden its geographic footprint over time. In 2025, Chestnut reported net revenue of approximately GBP 19 million, with adjusted EBITA in line with the Group's Preschool & International segment.

"We continue our international growth strategy and are now taking an important step into the UK market through the acquisition of Chestnut Nursery Schools, which represents an attractive platform acquisition. Chestnut operates an established business with a strong local presence and a clear focus on quality and is considered to have a model that is scalable within AcadeMedia's international structure. The acquisition creates favourable conditions for continued growth through organic expansion and complementary bolt-on acquisitions," says Kristofer Hammar, Head of Preschool & International Division at AcadeMedia.

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company with presence in seven countries; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland and the UK. In total, around 33 percent of AcadeMedia's revenue is generated from operations outside of Sweden where AcadeMedia currently operates over 350 preschools, schools and adult education institutes today.

Chestnut represents an attractive platform acquisition for AcadeMedia. With its strong reputation, high-quality offering, and established presence across three attractive geographies, Chestnut provides a solid foundation for continued expansion through both greenfield initiatives and complementary bolt-on acquisitions.

"Chestnut and AcadeMedia have been in contact for almost a year now and have slowly strengthened our ties. Being part of a larger organization solidifies our organisation by bringing additional international outlook and experience and by adding resources now as Chestnut keeps growing. I am very pleased that we are now part of the AcadeMedia family," says Karen Broughton, Managing Director of Chestnut Nursery Schools.

Established in 2002, Chestnut Nursery Schools today operates twenty-one preschools in London, Norfolk and Cambridge, with over 2,100 children in total. An additional Chestnut setting is opening in East London in September 2026. Chestnut values the individual needs and interests of each child to help propel them with the best start in life. The company has an average rating on daynurseries.co.uk of 9.3/10 and 100% of Chestnut settings are rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se