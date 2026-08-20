EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Focus Universal Announces Certification of Universal Smart IoT Devices



20.08.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MONTEREY PARK, CA - August 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Focus Universal Inc. (Nasdaq: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the certification process of Universal Smart Device and associated sensors was completed by accredited laboratories GRG Metrology & Test Group Co., Ltd. and Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. Focus Universal's universal smart device, pH sensor, total dissolved solids (TDS) sensor, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) sensor, total dissolved oxygen sensor, and turbidity sensors have passed and certified by these accredited laboratories in Asia. The certificates and reports issued by the accredited laboratories have international credibility and can help Focus steadily develop both the local and global markets. IoT has long been recognized as a technology capable of transforming the world, yet widespread adoption has been limited by high R&D costs, technical complexity, and long development cycles. Focus' Universal Smart IoT platform is designed to address these challenges. Instead of engineers developing customized IoT systems from scratch, they can use the platform as a common foundation, potentially eliminating up to 90% of the hardware and software development normally required. Focus' goal has been to make IoT as simple and cost-effective as traditional standalone devices while providing the capabilities of a full IoT system. Achieving this required more than 20 years of development - not only to establish the Universal Smart IoT platform, but also to develop compatible industrial sensors and demonstrate that the technology is practical, scalable, and commercially viable. "The completion of the certification process is therefore a significant step forward. It removes a key commercialization barrier and allows us to move from technology development toward broader domestic and international market deployment. Obtaining the required certifications for our Universal Smart IoT devices and industrial sensors removes a major barrier to commercialization and enables us to market our products domestically and globally," Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal Inc. said. Statista reports that the number of IoT devices worldwide is expected to grow from 19.8 billion in 2025 to more than 40.6 billion by 2034. The global Internet of Things (IoT) market, valued at USD 1.18 trillion in 2023, is projected to reach US $2.65 trillion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. Yet despite this tremendous growth potential, industry surveys show that most IoT projects fail - Cisco reports a 75% failure rate, while Microsoft found that 30% of projects fail at the early proof-of-concept stage. Focus Universal's Universal Smart IoT technology was specifically developed to address these challenges, unlock the full potential of the IoT revolution, and bring this groundbreaking solution to the global base of 19.8 billion IoT device users. By delivering up to 90% cost savings and unprecedented simplification of IoT deployment, the technology plays a decisive role in accelerating IoT adoption worldwide About Focus Universal Inc. Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus Universal is a publicly listed company committed to innovation and long-term value creation through strategic investments and business development. Through its global subsidiaries, the Company continues to expand into high-growth markets while delivering sustainable business solutions to customers worldwide. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the platform being designed to serve consumers and business partners across multiple international markets while supporting the growing demand for seamless global commerce; the Company strengthening its global competitiveness, diversifying its revenue streams, and creating lasting value for customers, business partners, and shareholders by expanding its presence in the international e-commerce sector; the new venture further enhancing the Company's international footprint and supporting its long-term strategic objectives; the business beginning to generate both revenue and income in the near term and the Company creating long-term value through innovation, global collaboration, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to the Company's ability to derive the benefits from the partnership including its ability to generate near term revenue, diversify revenue streams, strengthen its global competitiveness; expand its international presence and create value for shareholders; market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.





20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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