OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- CEA Industries Inc. (BNC) - up 45% at $5.08
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) - up 19% at $41.40
- Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) - up 17% at $41.39
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) - up 14% at $4.47
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) - up 9% at $10.65
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) - up 8% at $59.66
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) - up 8% at $16.35
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) - up 7% at $7.35
- Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) - up 6% at $12.77
- Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - up 6% at $4.99
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - down 52% at $8.10
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) - down 29% at $10.81
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) - down 27% at $17.78
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) - down 20% at $11.38
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) - down 13% at $11.00
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - down 11% at $51.95
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - down 11% at $20.02
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) - down 11% at $11.03
- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) - down 9% at $23.22
- Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) - down 7% at $59.19
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