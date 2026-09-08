In the Green - Premarket Gainers

CEA Industries Inc. (BNC) - up 45% at $5.08 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) - up 19% at $41.40 Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) - up 17% at $41.39 Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) - up 14% at $4.47 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) - up 9% at $10.65 Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) - up 8% at $59.66 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) - up 8% at $16.35 Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) - up 7% at $7.35 Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) - up 6% at $12.77 Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - up 6% at $4.99

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - down 52% at $8.10 bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) - down 29% at $10.81 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) - down 27% at $17.78 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) - down 20% at $11.38 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) - down 13% at $11.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - down 11% at $51.95 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - down 11% at $20.02 Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) - down 11% at $11.03 NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) - down 9% at $23.22 Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) - down 7% at $59.19

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX